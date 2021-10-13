BIDEN’S AMERICA: Whopping $5 Gallon Of Gas In Manhattan – National Prices Hit 7 Year High

Gas prices are on the rise and they have hit nearly $5 for regular and are now about $5.40 a gallon for supreme in Manhattan. A Mobil station on 11th Ave. on the West Side had the eye-popping prices on Monday evening.

Gas prices in America are averaging $3.27 per gallon of regular — over $1 more than a year ago, and the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Prices at the pump are rising particularly steeply lately. A gallon of regular costs an extra $.10 or more over what it did one week ago in nine states (Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois and Delaware) and Washington, D.C., according to AAA. California drivers almost always face the highest gas prices in the nation, and they’re paying well over $4 a gallon right now — an average of $4.44, at last check, compared to $3.21 a year ago.

