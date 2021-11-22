Manhattan: Fire In 48-Story Hotel Under Constriction [VIDEO]

The FDNY was on the scene at a fire in an under-construction 48-story hotel in Midtown on Monday. The fire sent plumes of smoke into the neighborhood, and was seen as far away as New Jersey.

The FDNY says the fire was on the 10th floor of 145 West 47th Street, which is the site of the future Hotel Riu Manhattan Plaza Times Square.

Nearly 80 firefighters were working to contain the fire shortly before 11 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic was reportedly a mess in the area.

Manhattan All Hands Box 0838, 145 W 47 ST, UNDER CONSTR/VACANT, 7TH FL SET BACK, Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) November 22, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)