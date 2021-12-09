Jerusalem Woman Saved After Choking On Cheese At Dinner

An 84-year-old woman was rescued after she choked on some yellow cheese while eating dinner on Wednesday night. The incident took place on Ma’aleh Ze’ev Street in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteers, including an ambulance team, arrived and rushed to help the woman.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shalom Klein, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived a the scene I was told that the woman choked while eating yellow cheese. Together with a United Hatzalah ambulance team, I treated the woman and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.”

“Miraculously, we succeeded at extricating the cheese from the woman’s airway and she was able to breathe properly once more. Following her ordeal, she returned to full consciousness and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)