RADICALS: Chareidi Zealots Break Into, Damage Geula Neighborhood Cellphone Store [VIDEOS]

Chareidi radicals smashed the front door of a cellphone store in the Geula neighborhood of Yerushalayim, stole the owner’s cellphone and destroyed it – one of many recent attacks on cellphone stores and their owners in recent months.

The incident occurred during a protest against the store involving approximately 25 chareidim, during which police were forced to intervene to keep the situation from spiraling completely out of control.

During a similar violent demonstration that took place less than two weeks ago, police detectives – some of whom had dressed up as chareidim themselves – arrested a number of suspects, including some who were suspected of spraying spoiled fish juice at cellphone shops and damaging their property.

