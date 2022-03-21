“Whoever Wasn’t At The Levaya But Wished To Attend Is Ben Olam Haba”

Immediately after returning from the levaya on Sunday of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman said that those who participated in the levaya will be zocheh to “bracha v’hatzlachah ligdol b’Torah v’yiras Shamayim.”

When asked if people who couldn’t attend because they were stopped by the police or other reasons would be zocheh to what is written about those who were at the levaya (אכבתיה דרבי) – that they’re destined for Olam Haba, HaRav Bergman answered: “It’s derived in the Gemara in Kesuvos that there was an incident of a laundryman, that he was so distressed (that he didn’t participate in אשכבתי’ דרבי) that he threw himself off the roof. And the Gemara says that a bas kol went out and said that he’s also destined for Olam Haba.”

When questioned by one of those present, HaRav Bergman emphasized: “He was zochech to this because he so much wanted [to attend] and therefore a Bas Kol went out that he’s destined for Olam Haba.”

