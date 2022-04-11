Israeli Prisoner Is Found Dead In His Cell

Following a deterioration in his health over the past several days, Gur Hamel, z’l, passed away on Monday morning in his cell in Ayalon Prison.

Hamel, 52, was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 two years after killing a Palestinian farmer to avenge the murder of two of his friends who were killed by an Arab terrorist as well as an Israeli security guard who was murdered by an Arab earlier that day near Kiryat Arba. Hamel’s brother-in-law was also murdered by an Arab terrorist in a shooting attack in the Shomron.

At the time, he was a resident of Itamar, although residents said he was an extremist whose request for permanent residency had been denied.

In recent days, an attorney from the Honenu legal aid organization had appealed several times to Israel’s Prison Services to provide Hamel with medical treatment and evacuate him for urgent care at the hospital. All of the appeals were denied.

Hamel’s family members claimed that his medical condition was neglected and the Prison Services are to blame for his death.

