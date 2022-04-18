WATCH: Palestinians Attack Chareidim Walking To Kosel On Chol Hamoed

A group of Chareidm wearing Talleisim making their way to the Kosel were attacked and beaten by a group of Palestinians on Sunday, the first day of Chol Hamoed.

Video footage posted below shows the vicious attack.

The group was walking through one of the alleys of the Old City when they were punched, kicked and had large objects thrown at them.

Bichasdei Hashem, the group were not seriously hurt, and didn’t require medical attention.

As many as 20 Palestinians took part in the attack.

Police made two arrests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)