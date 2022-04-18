SEE THE VIDEOS: Palestinians Stone 10 Buses Buses Heading To Kosel, 7 Injured

Palestinians stones approximately 10 buses heading to the Kosel on Sunday morning, the first day of Chol Hamoed.

The attacks, which occurred over a two hour period, took place near Lions’ Gate.

Video footage showed people hiding on the floors of the bus, as Palestinians smashed bus windows, terrorizing the packed passengers.

Seven passengers suffered light injuries and were treated by Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah volunteers, before being transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

A few arrests were made.

