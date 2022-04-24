FDNY Hero Killed In Brooklyn Blaze, Several Other Firefighters Injured

A firefighter died and five others were injured battling a three-alarm fire that broke out in a building in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene on Avenue N in Canarsie, officials said.

Crews discovered the fire in a peaked roof at a private home there after getting calls around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

In a written statement, the FDNY said the following:

Today NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the death of Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, of Ladder Company 170, a six-year veteran of the Department. Firefighter Klein responded to a 3–alarm fire at 108-26 Avenue N in Brooklyn earlier this afternoon and was critically injured in a collapse inside the building while he was bravely fighting the fire.

Firefighter Klein is the 1,157th member of the #FDNY to die in the line-of-duty. The last member of the Department to die in the line of duty was Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who died on February 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)