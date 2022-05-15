GOOD NEWS FLYING TO ISRAEL: Pre-Flight Covid Test Requirement to be Dropped

Travelers arriving in Ben Gurion International Airport will no longer be required to take a PCR test effective on May 20th. This was announced today (Sunday) by the Minister of Health, Nitzan Horovitz, upon the conclusion of his meeting with the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The resolution has been made in light of the decline in infection rate and upon completion of deliberations between Ministry of Health professionals and Airport Authority representatives.

Additionally, the Health Minister and the Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Gilad Kariv, concluded that starting this Tuesday, foreign nationals arriving in Israel will be allowed to take an antigen test before boarding the flight (as an alternative to the PCR test). Non-Israelis who will choose the antigen alternative will be required to take the test within 24 hours before the flight to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)