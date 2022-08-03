Following Uproar About Tisha B’av, PM Lapid Shortens His Vacation

In the wake of widespread condemnation by religious and traditional Israelis, Prime Minister Yair Lapid shortened his vacation so it will not include the day of Tisha B’Av.

On Tuesday, Kan News reported that Lapid is preparing for his first vacation as prime minister and is scheduled to travel with his family to northern Israel from Thursday through Sunday, the day of Tisha B’Av.

The uproar began immediately following the report, with religious people still smarting from the fact that Lapid, unlike his predecessors, failed to visit the Kosel after entering his position. Instead, Lapid visited Yad Vashem.

“A serving prime minister hasn’t vacationed on Tisha B’Av in 74 years – until now,” Kol Chai reporter Avi Ravina responded to the report on Tuesday.

“It’s not surprising that the person who didn’t go to the Kotel when he entered the position of prime minister – goes on vacation when Am Yisrael is mourning the Churban Beis Hamikdash,” wrote former UN ambassador and Likud party candidate Danny Danon. “Lapid, you have no sensitivity or kavod for Yahadus and mesoras Yisrael.”

In the wake of the public’s criticism, Lapid decided to end his vacation early and will return to Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)