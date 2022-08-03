Jewish Community Activists Hold Meeting With NY Republican Governor Candidate Lee Zeldin

New York Republican gubernatorial Rep. Lee Zeldin, met with Jewish political activists and community members Tuesday, at the Kew Gardens Hills Queens home of renowned askanit, Sorolle Idels.

Zeldin first had a private meeting with Jewish leaders including Rabbi Yoel Schoenfeld, Rabbi Chaim Schwartz, Rabbi Haim Schwartz, Nechemia Hoch, Jennifer Martin, Meshulem Lisker, Alan Sherman, Max Coen, Marty Dicker, Ari Dicker, Jonathan Zalisky, Shabsie Sapherstein, Yaakov Serle, Aaron Laub and others.

Zeldin reiterated his strong support of yeshiva independence, his belief in law and order, and vowed to oust embattled progressive Manhattan DA Alan Bragg on Day One of his term.

Though polls released Tuesday show Zeldin trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul by double digits, Zeldin said he sees a path to victory with high turnout among energetic Republicans of all age groups.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)