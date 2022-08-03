Jewish Community Activists Hold Meeting With NY Republican Governor Candidate Lee Zeldin

New York Republican gubernatorial Rep. Lee Zeldin, met with Jewish political activists and community members Tuesday, at the Kew Gardens Hills Queens home of renowned askanit, Sorolle Idels.
Zeldin first had a private meeting with Jewish leaders including Rabbi Yoel Schoenfeld, Rabbi Chaim Schwartz, Rabbi Haim Schwartz, Nechemia Hoch, Jennifer Martin, Meshulem Lisker, Alan Sherman, Max Coen, Marty Dicker, Ari Dicker, Jonathan Zalisky, Shabsie Sapherstein, Yaakov Serle, Aaron Laub and others.
Zeldin reiterated his strong support of yeshiva independence, his belief in law and order, and vowed to oust embattled progressive Manhattan DA Alan Bragg on Day One of his term.
Though polls released Tuesday show Zeldin trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul by double digits, Zeldin said he sees a path to victory with high turnout among energetic Republicans of all age groups.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
GO MR. ZELDIN. Everyone should be voting REPUBLICAN. Get that evil anti- Semite out of office. A witch who wants to do away with Torah should be abolished.
This is a great step forward. For decades, the frum community has supported the liberals, due to the latter’s support of minorities, of which the Jews were. But things have changed. the Liberals are becoming exceedingly anti-religious, while the conservatives have become much more vocal and supporting of religious freedom. All this is besides the increasingly disgusting abominations the Liberals wish to normalize, while conservatives fight that, and are winning. Bottom line: The conservatives – relatively speaking – are today much more aligned with the needs and general world view of the Jewish Orthodox community.
It is great to see askonim supporting conservative candidates.
Speaking of which, what needs explaining is the trend of some frum circles toward support of Hochul, given her extreme Liberal-To’eva agenda. And that’s at the same time that these same circles’ counterparts in EY, shun all contact with the Israeli government, due to the latter’s secularist views.
As a registered Republican, I did not vote for Lee in the primary (I voted for Guliani), but in the general election we MUST vote for Zeldin! We can not allow Kathy Hochul, who’s tied down to the progressive left and goes against everything we as Frum Yidden treasure, to be our next Governor!
What an absolute waste of time. New York is a one-party state. (Not much different than Cuba.) No non-Democrat has a snowballs chance.
But at least these wannabes got to have their picture taken. If that makes them happy, who is to complain. It makes them feel important, I suppose, to get mentioned in some community blogs.