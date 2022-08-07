SHABBOS OF TERROR: 400 Rockets Fired Towards Israel, IDF Kills All Senior Leadership Of Islamic Jihad [VIDEOS]

As Tisha B’av begins, over 400 rockets were fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the Gaza Strip towards Israel. No casualties were reported in Isreal while minor injuries were reported.

At least 30 of the rockets landed within Gaza killing multiple Palestinian civilians. The Iron Dome successfully intercepted nearly 95% of rockets headed to civilian areas.

Israel responded by conducting multiple airstrikes.

Latest:

•The Israel Defense Forces struck and killed a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, military officials said.

•IDF’s Head of the Operations Directorate Major General Oded Basiuk says the military has eliminated all senior PIJ members in Gaza.

•The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday it was prepared for a “week of fighting” against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the Gaza Strip, as over 200 rockets were launched at Israel from the coastal enclave, with the central city of Modiin targeted as well as southern cities and towns.

•A rocket launched by Palestinian terror operatives Saturday misfired and hit a Palestinian home in the Strip’s north, killing several people including children, Israeli military officials said.

