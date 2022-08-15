JARED THE TRAITOR? Trump’s Niece Suggests His Son-in-Law Ratted Him Out to FBI

For the entirety of Donald Trump’s presidency, his son-in-law Jared Kushner stood by his side as his one of his most senior advisers. But now, he’s a suspected whistleblower against the former president.

Mary Trump, the niece of The Donald, says she believes that Jared could be the mole who told the FBI that top-secret documents were being held illegally at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

The raid last Monday was approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, with reports stating that someone tipped off the FBI about the documents in Trump’s possession.

“It’s so tough to choose,” Mary Trump said when asked by Sirius XM’s Dean Obeidallah who she thinks is the rat. “I want it to be all of them. You know, I think we need to start with who would have access to this stuff. I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it.”

“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion,” she continued. “We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in, in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in.”

“It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be,” she said.

The $2 billion Mary Trump referred to is an investment made by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund into Jared Kushner’s private equity firm that came just months after Donald Trump left office.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen also suggested that the mole was probably one of Trump’s children or his son-in-law.

“It’s definitely a member of [Trump’s] inner circle,” Cohen said. “I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children. Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)