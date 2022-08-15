JARED THE TRAITOR? Trump’s Niece Suggests His Son-in-Law Ratted Him Out to FBI

For the entirety of Donald Trump’s presidency, his son-in-law Jared Kushner stood by his side as his one of his most senior advisers. But now, he’s a suspected whistleblower against the former president.
Mary Trump, the niece of The Donald, says she believes that Jared could be the mole who told the FBI that top-secret documents were being held illegally at the Mar-a-Lago estate.
The raid last Monday was approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, with reports stating that someone tipped off the FBI about the documents in Trump’s possession.
“It’s so tough to choose,” Mary Trump said when asked by Sirius XM’s Dean Obeidallah who she thinks is the rat. “I want it to be all of them. You know, I think we need to start with who would have access to this stuff. I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it.”
“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion,” she continued. “We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in, in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in.”
“It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be,” she said.
The $2 billion Mary Trump referred to is an investment made by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund into Jared Kushner’s private equity firm that came just months after Donald Trump left office.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen also suggested that the mole was probably one of Trump’s children or his son-in-law.
“It’s definitely a member of [Trump’s] inner circle,” Cohen said. “I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children. Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Hot air.
“ratted him out” — The dispute is over papers which was already in the process of being debated and was about to end up in court in a CIVIL proceedings. The Justice Department knew what papers were there. Instead of getting a subpoena and letting a court decide who owned the papers, they decided to announce a criminal proceeding (in the best tradition of any self-respecting third world dictatorship) and seize them. The only thing criminal in the matter is whether Garland could be charged with an impeachable offense (wilful violation of the 4th amendment), and given the fact that 2/3 of the Senate would have to convict, it is not likely to happen.
There is no problem under halacha with being a snitch on your goiyeshe shver. Indeed, it is a big mitzvah of Tikun Olam to remove such a burden on society who continues to be engaged in such malignant activities.
Do you call this news? Just some vindicative people guessing? It’s more appropriate for a tabloid! Why do you even have to think that the FBI had to know about what’s in the safe? They got most of the info after the raid.
Why is this site featuring something like this?
Mary Trump voted for Hillary Clinton, wote a book about her uncle the former President, is a toeivah practitioner, and an extreme liberal.
She should not be dignified with a platform here.
Well if proven true:- we are about to see the biggest family divorce & גט in American politics, and surely looking at a major Sholom Bayis crisis.
Even Vice President Mike Pence שליט”א is going to be a saint in the eyes of President Donald Trump שליט”א by time saga of jared has fully been exposed.
If this is true, let’s be open-minded: since Jared is a Jew, we always trusted that he’d look out for us the best he can. The fact that he has turned away from his father in law (even before this article), means that Trump does not actually have your best interests in mind and/or he was up to no good. Imagine chas v’shalom if the Jewish people rejected Esther hamalka’s warnings and actions?
Lol. A nobody says nothing about nothing. How interesting.
Let’s wait for the true facts and the real sincere evidence.
It’s not fair to jump to an immediate conclusion because 1 or 2 people are accusing someone.
That is so not fair.
The headline is not true news.
Let’s wait for the real truth to come out.
Follow the money: Jared has his own money, inherited fair and square from his family. If he never gets a dime from Donald or Donald’s estate, Jared will be fine. If Don Jr. or Eric never gets a dime from Trump Sr. or Trump Sr.’s estate, they will never have a dime.
Funny how liberals say במומו פוסל only when it suits them
I think it’s Mary Trump and that’s why she’s deflecting blame
Interesting words.
I can understand why someone might be called a traitor for selling US state secrets to the Saudis for 2 billion dollars, as Trump’s go-between.
I can understand why someone might be called a traitor for transferring US state secrets to Putin, to China, etc.
But to be called a traitor for having betrayed Trump?
>>>Mary Trump, the niece of The Donald, says she believes that Jared could be the mole who told the FBI
So here you have some enemy of Trump trying to spread baseless rechilus about Jared Kushner. But it’s Trump who we have to avoid because of all the bad middos he has that we may learn from
Without saying anything “definitive,” how can Yeshiva World conclude that Jarrid had anything to do with this?! Seems to me a purely political move to get him thrown out of the Presidential election by the Democratic party.
גאָרנישט מיט גאָרנישט= גאָרנישט
If someone did inform the authorities, they deserve the Medal of Freedom
GHD, there is no such mitzvah as “Tikun Olam”. The Reform movement invented that out of whole cloth, to replace all 613 mitzvos that they reject. But if someone’s removal would improve the world it’s more likely to be you than Trump.
Let’s read Mary’s statement for what it actually says: “it must have been the court jew looking out for his own financial interests, once again.”
Why would we honor such stereotypical hatred with space in this forum?
I think trump should change his name to Hilary. He won’t be investigated every 5 seconds. And I know that most of the Ywn readers are liberals.. if y’all would actually fact check the stuff you hear on the news you would see that Hilarys stuff is waaaaaay more worse then trumps. If they really covered all her crimes on the news and you would be Informed of the crimes she has done your hair would stand up sooo high.
Our country needs trump back. Biden made such a mess.
The continuous fake attacks on trump has to stop!!! But we live in a society that the Democrats get away with everything and I think it will never change!
Yeh, blame the Jew. Same old same old. If only we can rid the world of those pesky Jews, the world would be perfect and harmonious. Yawn.
@ Gadolhadorah
But there is a problem under Halacha about saying מוציא שם רע on a Yid.