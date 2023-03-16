“AWAKENED A SLEEPING GIANT”: Ousted Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe Launches “OMG” Media Group





On Wednesday, James O’Keefe, the former founder of Project Veritas who was recently ousted due to accusations of financial mismanagement and unkind behavior, announced the launch of his new venture, the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG).

During an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show, O’Keefe claimed that OMG consists of “some of the top journalists in the world” and aims to restore ethics to journalism by creating a “citizen army of journalists” who use the hidden camera content he is known for.

OMG will provide subscribers with tools to record and report on their own operations, and these subscribers will also sponsor independent journalists around the country. O’Keefe referred to the business plan as “Uber for journalism” and hopes to have reporters in every school board and city council office.

The announcement of OMG was accompanied by a video of O’Keefe dancing and eating a sandwich, stating that a “sleeping giant” has been awoken and that they plan to “build an army”.

After O’Keefe left Project Veritas, the group lost over 200,000 Twitter followers.

