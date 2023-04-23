HATE IN FLATBUSH: Maniac On Motorcycle Assaults Jewish Man In Front Of Young Child While Using Anti-Semitic Slurs [SEE VIDEO]





A Jewish man was the victim of a vicious assault and hate crime in Flatbush, Sunday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that a Jewish man was accosted by a man driving a motorcycle on Ocean Parkway, and accused the Jewish driver of driving too slow. The suspect then followed the man until Avenue P and East 3rd Street, where the victim parked and exited his vehicle holding his young child’s hand. The suspect then parked his motorcycle, and beat the victim with his helmet, while yelling “you (expletive removed) Jew”. The suspect then fled on his motorcycle.

Flatbush Shomrim, the NYPD, and Flatbush Hatzolah all responded to the scene.

The victim suffered head and facial trauma and was transported by Hatzolah to the hospital.

Shormim and the NYPD are searching for the motorcycle, which is a black Harley Davidson, driven by a white male wearing a ‘half helmet”, sunglasses, and grey sweats.

The NYPD Hate Crimes is investigating as the man allegedly made anti-Semitic slurs.

Sources tell YWN that the NYPD is taking the incident seriously, and Detectives have been assigned to the case.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

VIDEO BELOW MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME – BEING PUBLISHED TO HOPEFULLY HELP LOCATE THIS SUSPECT

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)