WATCH: Israel Stands In Silence As Memorial Day Sirens Ring Remembering 28,468 Fallen Soldiers 4,255 Terror Victims





Israelis across the country commemorated the nation’s 28,468 fallen soldiers and terror victims with a minute of silence at 8 p.m. on Sunday, as sirens sounded throughout the country. This solemn event is held annually on Memorial Day, which began at sundown on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry released figures on Friday indicating that 59 soldiers were killed during their military service since last year’s Memorial Day, and another 86 disabled veterans passed away due to complications from injuries sustained during their service. These numbers bring the total number of soldiers who have died during service to the country since 1860 to 24,213, in addition to the 4,255 terror victims who have been killed.

Commemoration events began earlier in the day with a ceremony at the Yad Labanim memorial for fallen soldiers in Jerusalem. The nationwide ceremonies continued in the evening with the main national ceremony held at the Kosel, which was marked by the sounding of a siren at 8 p.m.

The commemoration ceremonies will continue on Monday morning with the sounding of a second two-minute siren at 11 a.m., which will launch the daytime events focused on fallen soldiers at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl. A ceremony commemorating terror victims will be held at 1 p.m.

VIDEO VIA RAFI FREEDS:

Names of fallen Israeli’s are displayed on the walls of the old City of Yerushalayim tonight. [24,213 fallen Israeli soldiers and 4,255 victims of terror.]

Event in Bnei Brak marks Yom HaZikaron.

