Several left-wing protesters came to the home of UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, Yom Ha’atzmaut, in order to create a provocation.

The leftists hung Israeli flags on the windows of Pindrus’s neighbors without permission.

However, Pindrus refused to be drawn into a fight and instead came outside with a tray of hot coffee and invited the protesters to join him for Shacharis.

They refused both the coffee and the tefillah.

