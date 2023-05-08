WATCH THE LIVESTREAM FROM MERON – LIVE UPDATES, VIDEOS & PHOTOS POSTED HERE





Live updates from Meron will be published here in live time.

Thousands of people are already in Meron on Monday Erev Lag B’Omer and tens of thousands are making their way to the site from all over Eretz Yisrael, as Jews prepare to celebrate Lag B’Omer two years after the tragic Meron disaster.

Unlike last year, when the Boyaner Rebbe was the only one permitted to carry out a hadlakah, this year, the new outline implemented by Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush and project manager Yossi Deitsch allows for 30 hadlakos over Lag B’Omer in the new expanded Hillula Complex (Complex 89).

Like every year, the Hillulas HaRashbi will begin at 8:30 p.m. with the hadlakah of the Boyaner Rebbe, the only one who is permitted to hold an hadlakah on the roof of the tizon, in accordance with the recommendations of the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster.

This year, the number of people allowed at the site at one time is about 50,000, more than double the amount allowed last year thanks to the expansion of the site. Visitors will be allowed to stay on Har Meron for up to five hours.



The operation providing medical security for the tens of thousands of Yidden who are taking part in the Lag BaOmer festivities in Meron, is currently underway. Hundreds of United Hatzalah volunteers from around the country are operating in shifts around the clock. As of now, no major incidents have been reported.

United Hatzalah spokesperson Raphael Poch said: “Until now, our teams have treated a number of people for minor injuries, weakness and contusions. The operation will continue until the end of Lag BaOmer tomorrow night.”

Thousands break out in singing and dancing!

The Boyaoner Rebbe lighting the main Medurah at Kever RASHBI

Askan R’ Avrohom Yaakov (Abe) Friedman is seen lighting the candle which the Boyaner rebbe used to light the 45 Yartzheit candles, remembering the 45 Kedoshim of Meron, prior to the lighting of the Medurah.

The Boyanor Rebbe has arrived in Meron

