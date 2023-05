The Boyaner Rebbe lit 45 Yartzheit Candles as Lag Baomer started, remembering the 45 Kedoshim of Meron, as we mark the second Yartzheit.

Askan R’ Avrohom Yaakov (Abe) Friedman is seen lighting the candle which the Boyaner rebbe used to light the 45 Yartzheit candles.

(Photos via Eli Segal)