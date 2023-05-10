FLATBUSH: “Smoke Shop” Busted With Drugs; See How A Scammer Jumps In Front Of Vehicle





The following two news items are via the Flatbush Scoop, where you should be signed up to find out about stories like these in live time. If you live in Flatbush, you would be shocked at the amount of news that is going on in the community. Crime, arrests, serious car accidents, fires, political news, and much much more.

WATCH THIS SCAM ARTIST: In the video below, see how this faker makes believe he was struck by a vehicle on Nostrand Avenue and Avenue P. He was then transported to the hospital and will attempt to make an insurance claim. Thankfully, this security camera footage will prove otherwise, and hopefully land this scammer in jail.

SMOKE SHOP BUSTED – PUSHING DRUGS?

Anyone living in Flatbush is fed up with the “smoke shops” that have infested the entire community, which allegedly are selling cigarettes, electric cigarettes and more. But that “more” is drugs. And everyone knows it. The NYPD has been on a mission to stop it, and in the past few weeks have raided quite a few locations.

The NYPD raided the “smoke shop” on Coney Island Ave and Avenue N on Tuesday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody. Sources tell Flatbush Scoop that there may have been a large amount of drugs found at the location as well.

Unfortunately, despite the NYPD spending lots of time and resources working on making these arrests, these criminals are released by the Liberal District Attorney’s and the Liberal judges who don’t seem to care about the level of crime plaguing NYC.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)