LIVE BLOG: ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK – OPERATION SHIELD AND ARROW





On Monday, Israel launched precision strikes in Gaza, eliminating three senior members of Islamic Jihad, who had been responsible for numerous rocket attacks on Israel last week. The airstrikes, codenamed “Operation Shield and Arrow,” targeted Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza Strip; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group’s intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members; and Jehad Ghanam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad’s military council.

Israel has been on edge awaiting a response from Islamic Jihad, with the IDF closing many of the roads near the Gaza border in fear of the launch of anti-tank missiles.

Islamic Jihad finally responded, with hundreds of rockets fired into Israel on Wednesday

LIVE BLOG BELOW

