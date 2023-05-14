FLATBUSH: Structure Fire On East 12th Street Near Avenue N [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





The FDNY was on the scene of a working structure fire in Flatbush on Sunday afternoon.

The fire started just after 2:00PM in a garage behind a home on East 12th Street between Avenue M and Avenue N. Dramatic footage showed a fast moving fire burning out of control, and quickly spreading to a second garage.

Thankfully, the FDNY was able to contain it without spreading to nearby homes.

Flatbush Hatzolah staged on the scene, but Bichasdei Hashem, it did not appear that anyone was injured.

