WE’RE NOT STUPID: Healthy Majority Of Americans Think Biden Was Involved In Son’s Business Deals





President Joe Biden insists he had nothing to do with his son Hunter’s business dealings, but Americans aren’t buying it.

According to a CNN poll, 61% of American believe that President Biden played a role in his son’s business activities between 2008 and 2016. In contrast, only 38% of those surveyed think he was not involved.

The poll comes amid ongoing investigations by House Republicans, which have unearthed details suggesting that Hunter Biden incurred his father’s displeasure during a conversation with a Chinese business associate. In this exchange, Hunter is quoted as saying, “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Additionally, it was disclosed that Hunter frequently communicated with his father during business meetings. Hunter’s close friend and business partner, Devon Archer, testified that Hunter had placed his father on speakerphone on approximately 20 separate occasions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)