NYPD Holds Annual High Holy Days Briefing, No Credible Threats Known [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Police Commissioner Edward Caban and other officials joined with community leaders for a pre-High Holidays Security Briefing at NYPD Headquarters on Tuesday September 12, 2023.

Commissioner Caban spoke about public safety and the strong relationship between the NYPD and the Jewish community. Commissioner Caban stated there will be an increased police presence at synagogues and had the Ceremonial Unit give special acknowledgement to Inspector Richie Taylor for organizing the briefing and for his leadership as the Commanding Officer of Citywide Community Affairs.

Chief Chaplain Rabbi Dr. Alvin Kass spoke about the deep meaning of Rosh Hashana and the giving nature of the Jewish people.

Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner spoke about how the NYPD keeps the Jewish community of NYC safe and that there are no credible threats to the Jewish community or any community of NYC.

Captain Gary Marcus delivered good news that anti-Semitic hate crimes are down for the year but the Hate Crime Task Force remains ready to investigate and arrest anyone who commits a hate crime.

The Acting Consul General of Israel to New York, Tsach Saar, spoke about the deep and meaningful relationship between New York and Israel and he acknowledged Mayor Adams’ recent trip to the Holy Land with his Senior Advisor Joel Eisdorfer.

In closing remarks, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart acknowledged the tremendous work performed by many chesed organizations in the Jewish community he thanked the Jewish community for partnering with the Police Department.

Other notable officials attending the meeting included First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, Chief of Patrol John Chell, Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Michael Gerber, Chief Surgeon Dr. Eli Kleinman, Chief of Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy, Chief of Brooklyn North Scott Henderson, Chief of Manhattan South James McCarthy, Chief of Staten Island Joseph Gulotta, Chief of Queens South Kevin Williams, and the Chief of the Bronx Benjamin Gurley.

Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams Joel Eisdorfer, Mayor’s CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman, Central Hatzalah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, Flatbush Shomrim Executive Coordinator Bob Moskovitz, Boro Park Shomrim Coordinator Motty Katz, Williamsburg Shomrim Coordinator Yanky Itzkowitz and an array of other Shomrim and Hatzalah leaders were in attendance.

NYPD Clergy Liaisons Yehuda Eckstein, Abe Friedman, David Heskiel, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Abe Rosenberg, Honorary Police Surgeon Rafi Lilker, FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman and Yankie Meyer’s son Shlomo attended along with NYC Council Members Kalman Yeger, Ari Kagan & Lynn Schulman and Assemblyman Lester Chang.

A special memorial page dedication was highlighted on the screens for Rabbi Yankie Meyer and retired Deputy Chief Chuck Scholl.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor organized the briefing to ensure its success. All the food was kosher which was provided by Spoons Cafe located in Flatbush and Boro Park.

The NYPD Honor Guard presented the colors after which International Jewish Music Recording Artist Yoni Z beautifully sang the National Anthem for the crowd of over 400 people.

Although there are no credible threats to the Jewish community of New York City, if you see anything suspicious, report it to either 911 or the NYPD Counterterrorism Tip Line at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

Yeshiva World News wishes you and your families a very happy, healthy, and sweet New Year.