Watch: Israeli Rescued After Surviving 164-Foot Fall Into Volcanic Crater In Italy

An Israeli man hiking on the Stromboli volcano in Italy on Monday was rescued via helicopter he fell 164 feet into the crater, Italian media reported.

The man was hiking together with his son and a tour guide, who quickly called rescue services. Rescue teams accompanied by military officials quickly arrived at the scene.

Italian fire rescue services posted a video of the rescue. The victim, who sustained a broken arm and many broken ribs, was evacuated to the hospital via helicopter.

The volcano is located on the Stromboli island off the north coast of Sicily and is one of three active volcanoes in Italy. The volcano has erupted many times and is constantly active with minor eruptions, often visible from many points on the island and from the surrounding sea, giving rise to the island’s nickname “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)