NEW YEAR’S HORROR: Vehicle Rams Crowd In New Orleans, Leaving At Least 12 Dead And 30 Injured

At least twelve people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in New Orleans’ bustling tourist district in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The driver, after ramming into pedestrians, exited the vehicle and began firing a gun, prompting police to return fire.

Nola Ready, the city’s official disaster preparedness agency, confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.”

The attack occurred in the French Quarter, a vibrant nightlife hub popular among tourists and locals celebrating the holiday. Graphic video footage from the scene captured the chaotic aftermath, showing injured victims on the ground as bystanders scrambled to provide aid.

Witnesses described the horrifying moments leading up to the shooting. “All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” Kevin Garcia, 22, told CNN. “A body came flying at me,” he recounted, adding that gunshots followed the initial impact.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. While authorities have not officially labeled the incident as terrorism, there appears to be little room for any other explanation.

The status and whereabouts of the driver have not been confirmed.

