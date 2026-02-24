🌨️ Another 1–3 Inches Expected In Tri-State Area — But After Last Storm, No One Is Taking Chances

After the last system was forecast to bring just 1–3 inches and instead delivered one of Central Park’s Top 10 snowfalls ever, forecasters are again calling for 1–3 inches Tuesday night across the region.

This time, the ingredients for a blockbuster storm are not expected to align — but as we’ve learned, surprises can happen.

• 1–3 inches expected across NYC, Hudson Valley, Long Island and Connecticut coast

• Slightly higher totals possible inland

• Light snow and rain early Wednesday with potential morning commute impacts

• Precipitation should taper off by midday

A stronger system may bring additional light snow or a wintry mix Thursday into Thursday night. More details expected soon.

Meanwhile, cleanup continues from the historic blizzard:

• Central Park: 19.7 inches (9th largest snowfall on record)

• Islip, LI: 31 inches (highest total in tri-state)

• Multiple Long Island towns: 29–30+ inches

• Bergen County, NJ: Up to 30.7 inches

• Newark Airport: 27.2 inches

After a storm that paralyzed the Northeast, even a few inches now carries weight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)