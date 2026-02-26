🌨️ NYC AREA: More Snow Chances Early Next Week

Enjoy the melt while it lasts — temps climb into the 40s on Shabbos before another round of wintry weather moves in.

A fast-moving cold front arrives Sunday with likely snow showers and a slight chance for brief snow squalls (better odds north of the area). A rain/snow mix is possible at first, but snow could begin sticking by Sunday evening as temperatures fall.

Snowfall rates may reach up to 2 inches per hour with strengthening winds, reducing visibility and potentially nearing blizzard conditions into Monday morning — especially in Suffolk County.

Another system may arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, possibly starting as snow before mixing with or changing to rain. Confidence on exact timing and totals remains low.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)