Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🌨️ NYC AREA: More Snow Chances Early Next Week

Enjoy the melt while it lasts — temps climb into the 40s on Shabbos before another round of wintry weather moves in.

A fast-moving cold front arrives Sunday with likely snow showers and a slight chance for brief snow squalls (better odds north of the area). A rain/snow mix is possible at first, but snow could begin sticking by Sunday evening as temperatures fall.

Snowfall rates may reach up to 2 inches per hour with strengthening winds, reducing visibility and potentially nearing blizzard conditions into Monday morning — especially in Suffolk County.

Another system may arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, possibly starting as snow before mixing with or changing to rain. Confidence on exact timing and totals remains low.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

READY TO STRIKE: US Deployed Entire F-22 Squadron To Israel; Hundreds Of Soldiers

🎶 LISTEN AND ENJOY: Famous Moditzer Shoshanas Yaakov – Performed by Nissim Saal

MAILBAG: Debt, Despair, and Denial: The Seminary Price Explosion Has Become Insane

Hezbollah Threatens That Targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Would Trigger Intervention

CRACKDOWN: VP Vance Says Trump Admin Halting $259 Million In Minnesota Medicaid Funding Over Fraud Concerns

“People Are Being Killed? She Doesn’t Care:” Porush Slams The “Attorney General Of The Losers’ Government”

“By Accident, Something Happens”: Yeshiva Bochur Under Interrogation For Apparent Threat To Assassinate Netanyahu

“Welcome To Hell”: Iran Unveils Menacing Threat Against Israel On Giant Billboard

BRUTAL TAKEDOWN: Mark Levin Brands Tucker Carlson A “Traitor” In Explosive Podcast Attack

MAILBAG: Turning the Tables on Hate: A Lesson from the Tyler Oliveira Video