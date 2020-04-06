



Klal Yisroel recently suffered the loss of Mrs. Milicent Silbermintz A”H, wife of legendary Pirchei Agudas Yisroel founder Rabbi Yehoshua “Josh” Silbermintz after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Silbermintz, 88 was the daughter of Yosef and Sarah Bachman. She was born and grew up in Boro Park,Brooklyn. Incredibly, she and R’ Josh built a home dedicated to chinuch that impacted thousands upon thousands of yiddishe children across 3 generations.

Rabbi & Mrs Silbermintz served as Head Counselor and Camp Mother in Camp Munk for over 4 decades, thousands lovingly remember the incredible warmth and vibrancy of Mrs. Silbermintz.

She is survived by her sister, Mrs Dorothy Schick, her son, Mordechai Moshe (Mark) Silbermintz, her daughters Rifky Braunfeld & Leah Yunger as well as‎ many grandchildren and great grandchildren and leaves an incredible legacy of love of torah hashkofah and gedolei yisroel.

Yihei Zichra baruch

