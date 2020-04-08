Former Chief Rabbi Of Israel Hospitalized With The Coronavirus





The former Chief Rabbi of Israel, HaRav Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, began feeling ill this week. He was taken for tests to Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital on Tuesday and was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The hospital stated that the Rav is in stable condition but since his general health his poor he was hospitalized for observation.

It’s unclear how the Rav contracted the virus since immediately after Purim, he closed his Beis Medrash and stopped davening with a minyan.

The public is asked to daven for Hagaon Rav Eliyahu ben Tova Bahaya l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei amo Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







