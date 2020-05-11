Dentist Killed Outside Bat Yam Barbershop





A 63-year-old dentist was stabbed on Balfour Street in Bat Yam on Sunday evening. The man succeeded in fleeing his attacker and rushing into a barbershop where he promptly collapsed. Teams from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom, as well as the police, rushed to the scene. The man was treated at the scene for his injuries, but they were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the hospital sometime later.

Police opened an investigation into the incident and arrested two suspects.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Nir Dorfman who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “Together with other EMS personnel I treated the injured man who was suffering from a deep stab wound to his upper body. Afterwhich, he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

In the hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries and died in spite of the valiant effort of the medical staff at Wolfson Hospital to save him.

Following his death, one of the two suspects confessed to the police that he had committed the stabbing.







