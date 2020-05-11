Eli Beer To Bench Gomel and Lead Tefillah At Kosel For Those Sick With CCOVID-19





Eli Beer, who recently recovered from a month-long battle with Covid-19 Coronavirus, during which he was hospitalized in an induced coma in Miami University Hospital, will be leading a worldwide tefillah for those suffering from the disease on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. (Israel time – 11:30 a.m. EST) from the Kotel. Eli will be reciting Birchas HaGomel and together with renowned Chazzan Shlomo Glick, will daven for all the sick people suffering from the Coronavirus around the globe.

The tefillah will be live-streamed and people can send in the names of those who are sick for Eli to mention and daven for at the Kotel via this website: https://www.savinglivessunday.com/eliprayer

“I was one of the lucky ones, I survived this disease when I thought I was going to die,” said Beer. “So many people prayed for me across the globe. Even my doctor said that the power of the Tefillos from around the world played a major part in my survival. Now it is time to daven for others and give them the chance that I had. Tefillah is a powerful tool. When people from all over the world come together to daven for a single cause, G-d listens. So I ask everyone to join me on Monday evening with Cantor Glick in order to daven for the many people who are suffering from this terrible disease right now and need healing. It is time to give them the chance that they deserve.”

The live stream of the event can be viewed on United Hatzalah’s Facebook page or Youtube channel.







