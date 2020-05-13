Israel: 16,539, 262 Deaths, Ben-Gurion Airport Reportedly Reopening On June 1





There are 16,539 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Wednesday, an increase of only 13 cases in 24 hours. A total of 61 patients are in serious condition of whom 51 are ventilated.

The death toll has risen to 262. A total of 12,173 patients have recovered from the virus, leaving only 4,104 active cases.

Authorities are preparing a plan for a full reopening of Ben-Gurion Airport by June 1, Channel 12 News reported. Passengers will be allowed to travel to countries with low rates of infection and will be required to be tested for the coronavirus before departure and upon return.

The first two countries that will reopen their borders to Israel and vice versa will reportedly be Greece and Cyprus.

Magen David Adom closed their drive-through testing stations for the coronavirus this week. The stations were established at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to enable Israelis to be tested for the coronavirus in a quick and efficient way and with minimal exposure of healthcare workers to potential coronavirus carriers.

MDA staff tested a total of 272,016 people for the coronavirus, 97,526 in drive-through stations, 93,220 in homes, and 81,540 in nursing homes and other facilities.

נסגרו עמדות 'היבדק וסע' של מד"א:

השבוע נסגרו מתחמי 'היבדק וסע' של מד"א ולהלן סיכום פעילותם:

95 מתחמי היבדק וסע הוקמו.

4 מתחמים קבועים הוקמו בירושלים, ת"א, חיפה וב"ש, בהם נבדקו 45,997 בני אדם.

91 מתחמים ניידים שהוקמו על פי הצורך ברחבי הארץ.

סה"כ דגמו צוותי מדא 272,016 בני אדם. pic.twitter.com/ONOCD9Nq1b — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) May 13, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







