PM Netanyahu: “A Red Flag That The No. Of New Cases Is Still 200 Per Day”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday that there’s “been no improvement in the infection rate. The number of infections continues to be about 200 per day, which is a red flag.”

President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence issued a statement on Sunday that “the President’s Residence was thoroughly disinfected on Sunday morning following the notification of an employee being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Motzei Shabbos.”

The statement added that an epidemiological investigation is being carried out and tests are being conducted to those who need it based on their proximity to the employee in question. So far ten employees have been required to enter quarantine.

עדכון מדוברות בית הנשיא:

בית הנשיא עבר הבוקר חיטוי יסודי לאחר שאמש התקבלה הודעה בדבר עובד שעודכן כי הוא חולה בקורונה.

החיטוי בוצע בכל משרדי המשכן לרבות מתקני השירותים והמטבח.

לשכת הנשיא חוטאה באופן יסודי על כל חלקיה ומחר יורשה הנשיא לשוב לעבודה ממנה. (צילום: תומר רייכמן) pic.twitter.com/9YYMPIougy — ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) June 14, 2020

The statement added that according to the health ministry, the president is not required to enter quarantine at this stage.

All of the staff at the Science and Technology Ministry have entered quarantine due to being exposed to a confirmed carrier last week. The staff members were all tested and fortunately were all negative but will remain in quarantine until the end of the two-week period.

Dozens of combat soldiers in the elite Sayeret Matka IDF unit entered quarantine after one soldier in the unit was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

The Health Ministry stated on Sunday that eight people who had worked out at the Lazuz gym in central Jerusalem were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The eight carriers were at the gym from June 1 to June 8 and on June 10. Anyone who was at the gym on those days must enter quarantine.

The appointment of Prof. Chezy Levy, the outgoing director of Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, as the new Health Ministry Director-General was confirmed on Sunday by the government.

הממשלה אישרה כעת את מינויו של פרופ' חזי לוי לתפקיד מנכ"ל משרד הבריאות. בהצלחה! pic.twitter.com/3MPOhYPDCL — משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) June 14, 2020

Levy is replacing outgoing Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov.

אני יודע שכנראה הייתי המנכל היוצא הארוך בהיסטוריה, אך כעת אני בסטטוס מנכל משרד הבריאות לשעבר. בהצלחה לחזי! — Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov משה בר סימן טוב (@moshebst) June 14, 2020

