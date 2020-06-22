Israeli Ministers: “Prepare Health System For 4,000 Ventilated Patients”





The ministers of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee unanimously approved the recommendations of the health, finance and defense ministries on Monday to prepare the health system for another 4,000 ventilated patients – 2,000 for coronavirus patients and 2,000 for patients with other respiratory illnesses.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the instruction to the health system is intended to upgrade the health system and is not a prediction of the amount of ventilated patients.

The Defense Ministry presented a worst-case scenario at the meeting in which Israel would have up to 2,500 coronavirus patients on respirators.

According to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, four steps are being considered to stem the rise of the coronavirus, including a dramatic increase in enforcing health regulations; the use of digital tracking tools; limiting the number of people permitted at gatherings and regional closures.

