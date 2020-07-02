Heatwave In Israel, Some Relief By Shabbos





Israel is experiencing a heatwave, with unseasonably high temperatures on Wednesday and an additional rise in temperatures on Thursday.

The Health Ministry has warned the Israeli public, especially the elderly and anyone suffering from chronic illness to avoid exposure to the sun, refrain from unnecessary physical exertion, increase water intake and stay in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

There will be a further rise in temperatures on Friday with hot and dry conditions in the mountains and interior of the country and humidity on the coastal plain, with heavy heat prevailing over most of the country.

Fortunately, there will be some relief from the heat on Shabbos, with a noticeable decrease in temperature expected in the mountains and interior of the country.

The temperature is expected to continue decreasing on Sunday, especially in the mountainous areas, although temperatures are expected to continue to be higher than seasonal averages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







