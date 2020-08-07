Will Israel Buy $50k Wearable Anti-Drone Vests?





The IDF and Israel Police are considering purchasing personal anti-drone systems priced at $50,000 each, Calcalist reported.

The vests were manufactured by the Israeli startup SKYUP, part of the Avnon Group, and have already been sold to the U.S. Army and NATO forces.

Enemy drones have become a growing threat and unlike the past when they were only installed on vehicles, today there is a need for personal equipment for soldiers and police to protect them from the threat of drones. According to SKYLOCK, the wearable systems, which weigh only 1.5 kilograms, are capable of neutralizing any drone within one kilometer.

The vests are equipped with a drone detector and anti-drone jammer. Following notification of a UAV in their vicinity, wearers can choose to activate the anti-drone jammer.

The vest is intended for use in situations where traditional anti-drone products, usually installed on buildings or vehicles, are not appropriate due to the need for a mobile protective system, such as in the case of special army units or presidential guards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







