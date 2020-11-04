1 In 10 Tel Aviv Residents Are Vegan Or Vegetarian

Over 4% of residents of the Tel-Aviv-Yaffo metropolitan area are vegan and 4.5% are vegetarian, according to a survey commissioned by Tel Aviv Global & Tourism for World Vegan Day (on November 1).

That means that almost 40,000 residents of the Tel Aviv-Yafo area, which has a population of about 450,000 people, are vegan or vegetarian. The survey showed that another 30,000 residents or 6.6% of the Tel Aviv population are pescatarians – vegetarians who eat fish.

Tel Aviv has become known for its plethora of vegan and vegetarian restaurants, with about 250 “veg-friendly” restaurants (pre-coronavirus) dotting the city.

In 2019, Tel Aviv ranked seventh on the list of BBC Good Food’s “Top 10 Destinations for Foodies in 2020,” outranking cities in Spain and Scotland.

“In recent years, Tel Aviv has upped its game to become the world’s self-designated vegan capital, with slick vegan coffee shops and local chains such as Domino’s offering animal product-free pizza,” the BBC wrote.

The IDF is also the most vegan army in the world – 1 of 18 soldiers are vegan as of 2018, and the current IDF chief of staff, Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, is the IDF’s first vegetarian chief of staff.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)