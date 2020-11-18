TONIGHT IN MONSEY – STREAMED LIVE ON YWN AT 9:30PM: Divrei Hesped For Hagaon HaRav David Feinstein ZATZAL

There will be Divrei Hesped in Monsey tonight for Hagaon HaRav David Feinstein ZATZAL.

The Hespeidim will be held at 9:30PM at Yeshivas Ohr Someach, 240 Route 306.

Hespedim will be given by HaRav Asher Dovid May, HaRav Avraham Klein, and HaRav Elya Brudny.

EZRAS NASHIM WILL BE OPEN FOR MEN – TO ACCOMMODATE PROPER SOCIAL DISTANCING.

The event will be live-streamed on YWN and TorahAnytime as well as on phone hookup:

Chayeinu – 732-301-4043 Option 9

TorahAnytime 718-298-2077 Ext. 42

