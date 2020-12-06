Family Of HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, Ill With COVID, Asks Public To Daven

Hagaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, member of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah, contracted the coronavirus over a week and a half ago and is still feeling extremely weak, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

HaRav Yosef’s family members have requested that the public daven for him, emphasizing that the Rav has not been hospitalized but is feeling quite weak.

“It’s not a simple situation,” a family member stated. “The Rav is having difficulty even davening and eating. The public is asked to daven that the Rav regain his strength quickly and continue to spread his Torah to the public.”

The Rav’s name for tefillah is HaGaon HaRav Dovid ben Margalit b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)