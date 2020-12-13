Tragedy In Israel: Yedidya, 5, & Elyashiv, 7, Jungreis Killed In Car Accident

Yedidya, z’l, 5, and Elyashiv Jungreis, z’l, 7, residents of Beit El, were killed in a tragic car accident on Friday afternoon on Route 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, near the Latrun intersection.

The brothers were being driven by their uncle to spend Shabbos by relatives since their mother recently gave birth. For reasons that are not yet clear, the car crashed into a truck that was parked on the side of the highway due to engine trouble. Some reports indicate that the truck was not parked safely on the shoulder.

The victims’ brother, Yair Jungreis, 10, was seriously injured in the accident but is now conscious and in stable condition in Hadassah Medical Center. The boys’ uncle, 25, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured and is hospitalized at Hadassah in critical condition in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

Sadly, United Hatzalah EMT Yossi Jungreis, one of the volunteers who responded to the call, began treating the victims only to realize that he was treating his own nephews.

The children were brought to kevura on Motzei Shabbos following a heartrending levaya at Har Hamenuchos in Jerusalem.

מצמרר! הלווייתם של הילדים הטהורים ידידיה חיים ואלישיב יונגרייס מבית אל שנהרגו בתאונה הקטלנית בכביש 1 בערב שבת קודש pic.twitter.com/uw9ZFwoOyZ — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) December 12, 2020

The bereaved father, Yaakov Jungreis, was matzdik the din through his tears, saying: “We know that everything is from Hakadosh Baruch Hu and that He runs the world…He should only give us the koach to withstand this formidable challenge.”

“Ribbono shel Olam, it’s known to You that we did our hishtadulus to be mechaneich these neshamos. Your light will continue to shine by us. Go before the Kisei HaKavod and tell the Ribbono shel Olam that He should give us koach to continue with the same simcha we’ve always had.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)