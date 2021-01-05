39 NJ ShopRite Stores To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccinations

ShopRite announced Monday that 39 of its New Jersey stores with pharmacies will begin to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients.

The market chain said its pharmacies will start vaccinating healthcare professionals, focusing on individuals at the highest risk of exposure.

The company will then expand access to the general public as additional groups become eligible for vaccination.

“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. “We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC.”

The store locations were chosen in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Health.

The ShopRite pharmacy locations added to the state’s full list of distribution sites, have received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine – which requires two inoculations.

Appointments are needed and there is no charge for receiving the shots, the company added.

(AP)