Vaccination Drive For Yeshiva Bochurim Launches At Ponevezh Yeshiva

A vaccination drive for yeshivah bochurim in central Israel began last week, coordinated by the Va’ad HaYeshivos, the L’Ma’anchem organization, and Ichilov and Tel HaShomer hospitals.

The drive began at Yeshivas Ponevezh in Bnei Brak, where hundreds of bochurim were vaccinated, and continued to Orchos Torah, Slobodka, and Beis Medrash Elyon yeshivas.

On Sunday, hundreds of high school girls were vaccinated at Beis Yaakov HaRav Wolf and special vaccination drives were held for Vihnitzer and Derager chassidim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)