Israel Pushing Law Restricting Travel For Unvaccinated Israelis

Israel’s Transportation Ministry proposed a move to restrict travel for non-vaccinated Israelis as part of an effort to formulate a plan to reopen Israel’s skies next month, Channel 12 News reported.

The proposed bill would allow the government to ban unvaccinated Israelis from non-essential international travel except in special circumstances, which would be determined by a government committee.

The legal viability of such restrictions are under discussion, with the approval of Israel’s attorney general needed for the measure.

Another possibility the Transportation Ministry discussed was separate entry terminals and flights for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The Transportation Ministry anticipates reopening Ben-Gurion sometime in March, subject to the infection rate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)