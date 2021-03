Israel’s Health Ministry informed the Kupot Cholim on Monday that they can begin vaccinating recovered coronavirus patients on Tuesday.

Recovered virus patients over the age of 16 are eligible to be vaccinated three months after recovery.

They will be vaccinated with a single vaccine dose rather than two doses.

According to Health Ministry data, over 323,000 Israelis recovered from the coronavirus at least three months ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)