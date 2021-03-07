Netanyahu Tells Kamala Harris He Won’t Let Iran Obtain Nukes

Sen. Kamala Harris in PM Netanyahu's office in 2017. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night on a variety of topics, including Iran, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and the International Criminal Court’s decision to open a probe into Israeli “war crimes.”

Netanyahu told Harris that as the prime minister of Israel, he is “totally committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons designed to destroy Israel,” a statement from his office said.

Harris’s office stated that the two countries have agreed to continue cooperating on the Iranian nuclear program “and the regime’s dangerous regional behavior.”

Harris told Netanyahu that the Biden administration is completely opposed to the ICC’s decision and emphasized the US commitment to its long-standing relationship with Israel and its security. She also voiced her support for the Abraham Accords peace agreements.

Harris congratulated Netanyahu on Israel’s vaccine program and the two leaders agreed to cooperate on coronavirus-related research and technological development.

