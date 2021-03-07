Netanyahu Tells Kamala Harris He Won’t Let Iran Obtain Nukes

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night on a variety of topics, including Iran, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and the International Criminal Court’s decision to open a probe into Israeli “war crimes.”

Netanyahu told Harris that as the prime minister of Israel, he is “totally committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons designed to destroy Israel,” a statement from his office said.

Harris’s office stated that the two countries have agreed to continue cooperating on the Iranian nuclear program “and the regime’s dangerous regional behavior.”

I spoke with Prime Minister @Netanyahu of Israel. @POTUS and I are unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security. We discussed COVID-19, coordination on Iran, Israel’s warming relations with Arab countries, and advancing peace and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/z2III4ZpW4 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 5, 2021

Harris told Netanyahu that the Biden administration is completely opposed to the ICC’s decision and emphasized the US commitment to its long-standing relationship with Israel and its security. She also voiced her support for the Abraham Accords peace agreements.

Harris congratulated Netanyahu on Israel’s vaccine program and the two leaders agreed to cooperate on coronavirus-related research and technological development.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)