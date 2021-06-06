Bennett: “I Told My Kids Their Father Will Be The Most Hated Person In Israel”

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett broke his silence since signing an agreement with Yair Lapid to form a unity government with left-wing parties, speaking with Channel 12 News in an interview last week.

When the interviewer pressed him on how he could break his explicit promise to form a “stable right-wing government” and his signed declaration that he won’t serve in a government headed by Yair Lapid, Bennett claimed that “the ‘main promise” was to get Israel out of the chaos by avoiding fifth elections.

“I knew I would be criticized but I chose what’s good for Israel,” Bennett said. “I told my kids that their father was going to be the most hated person in the country but I explained that I was doing it for the sake of Israel.”

Bennett has already paid a heavy political price for his position, with the majority of his supporters decrying his decision to join forces with Lapid. According to a Direct Polls survey carried out on Thursday, if Yamina would run today, the party wouldn’t pass the election threshold.

Hundreds of people, mostly from the Dati Leumi community, have been demonstrating outside the houses of Bennett, Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked, and Yamina MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman. Orbach and Silman are considered the most likely to back out of supporting the unity government but both have stated that they are standing behind Bennett’s decision.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)