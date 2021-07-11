WATCH: Yet Another Large Explosion In Tehran

A large explosion was heard in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian media reports said.

Later reports said that the explosion, which occurred at a public park next to the site of the state broadcasting company, was caused by a stun grenade.

Iranian police said that the explosion caused no casualties or damage, the official IRNA news agency reported.

A fire department spokesman in #Tehran said that fire and rescue teams were sent to the area in the north of the capital, unclear what caused the explosion or what was hit pic.twitter.com/g9rImdWvja — Guy Elster (@guyelster) July 9, 2021

Tehran deputy police chief Gen. Hamid Hodavand said the case was under investigation and details would be provided later. He accused foreign media outlets of exaggerating the reported blast.

At 12:52 a.m. Iranian media reported an explosion in northern Tehran followed by dozens of posts from individuals on social media.

Later, state TV showed deputy Tehran Gov. Ali Reza Goudarzi in front of Mellat Park saying rescue teams, firefighters and police found no sign of an explosion, fire or damage in the area.

Occasionally, Iranian media have reported on flash-bang grenades exploding without giving details. Those grenades are designed to emit a loud sound and a flash of light without causing serious damage.

The 34-hectare (84-acre) park is located on the southern side of the 120 hectare (295-acre) site of the state broadcasting company, which includes several buildings.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)