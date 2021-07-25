After 21 Yrs: Ben & Jerry’s Graphic Designer Quits Over Israel Boycott

Ben & Jerry’s long-time graphic designer, Susannah Levin, quit her job last week after 21 years of working for the company in the wake of its boycott on Israel.

“Effective immediately, I have quit my job of 21 years at Ben & Jerry’s, over the statement on Israel,” Levin, based in Albany, stated in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

Based on Levin’s Facebook page, she is a frum Jew, with her husband and sons wearing yarmulkes, and one son who made aliyah.

“If you want to get an idea of why, please watch this wonderful video by the great Rabbi Jonathon Sacks, z”l, Levin wrote. “He explains how anti-Zionism IS the new anti-Semitism. My company’s response is part of this despicable trend and I will have no part of it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)